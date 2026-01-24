TRUMP’S SECRET WEAPON: PREFERENCE FALSIFICATION?
I think the only way he could have done this was to articulate what every — or most every — leader in the room was secretly thinking but didn't dare say.
Preference falsification is when people hide or misrepresent their true opinions, beliefs, or desires in public due to…
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) January 23, 2026
He’s too big to dogpile, so he’s a one-man preference cascade.
Unusual honesty from immigration academic reveals how elite misinformation on sacred topics works: https://t.co/LYp8ChyBXu pic.twitter.com/SW3dD7SBBJ
— Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) January 24, 2026
UPDATE: More.
By your allies shall ye be known…
I didn't see "the gay community" speaking up when "the community" decided to switch from the original flag to whatever the second thing is.
Look, I sympathize.
But this is no different from the situation universities find themselves in. A… pic.twitter.com/z1zvNJy0NO
— Maynard Handley 🟦 (@handleym99) January 23, 2026