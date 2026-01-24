THE GREAT REPLACEMENT:
You get to pay this so 47 illegal aliens can have kids for free. It's racist to do otherwise. https://t.co/6VNPHnzZ7b
— Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) January 24, 2026
THE GREAT REPLACEMENT:
You get to pay this so 47 illegal aliens can have kids for free. It's racist to do otherwise. https://t.co/6VNPHnzZ7b
— Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) January 24, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.