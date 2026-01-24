HMM:

Crude oil tanker "Progress" (IMO: 9306627) is north of the coast of Algeria and drifting. The vessel is declared “Not under command” while transporting 730,000 bbl of Urals crude… pic.twitter.com/OApWPEk0E4

Two more Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Mediterranean Sea experienced an unusual event.

⚡️This is about establishing the template for energy chokepoints as a tool of global compliance.

A naval blockade is a wartime act. It asserts dominion over trade routes and supply chains. When the U.S. signals it may blockade oil to Cuba, it is reactivating the Cold War logic… https://t.co/TDf9kfwbO3

— SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) January 23, 2026