DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Joy Behar: ICE Is the New ‘Gestapo,’ Trump Wants ‘War’ With NATO and MN.

On Friday’s episode of ABC’s The View, fill-in moderator Joy Behar admitted that she needed therapy to deal with her Trump Derangement Syndrome. And during the Tuesday episode of The View’s Behind the Table podcast, Behar proved just how severe her TDS actually was. According to her, ICE was just like the Nazi Gestapo rounding people up for extermination. She also claimed that America was “at war” with NATO and President Trump wanted to launch a war against Minnesota.

The first step in trying to fix one’s self was to admit you had a problem. Behar admitted that she was getting her therapy idea from former first Lady Michelle Obama. “She talks about how she and Barack have been in therapy all these years because they’re dealing with the empty nest. I’m dealing with the next few years of Trump. I need therapy,” she quipped.

And boy, did she need it.

Behar kicked off their podcast with delusions of grandeur, proclaiming that she wanted her legacy to be taking part in getting Trump out of office; seemingly suggesting she played a critical role in the 2020 election results:

BEHAR: I want my legacy to be that I helped get Trump out of office. That’s what I really care about.

TETA: Well, you did once. [Laughter]

BEHAR: I did. I wanna do it a second time. This time he’s much more dangerous than he was before.

Behar would go on to claim that Trump was “10 times worse than Nixon was. At this point.”