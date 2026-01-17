SOCIALISTS NATIONALLY BEGIN SEARCHING FOR THEIR NEXT HITLER: Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to ‘JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump’ (Plus: Get the TDS Straitjacket!)

Jim Acosta: “[JD Vance is] the future of MAGA. It is a — a — it is a fascist, authoritarian, white nationalist MAGA.” Jennifer Welch: “It’s worse than Trump.” Acosta: “It is worse than Trump.” Welch: “He’s worse.” Acosta: “It’s Trump with staying power. You know, Trump, the… pic.twitter.com/98MP2bwrUN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Flashback to 2021: Ron DeSantis Gets Labeled ‘Worse Than Trump.’

This is what Democrats always do. Geroge W. Bush is Hitler until Mitt Romney comes along. Then, Bush is the harmless guy who paints who they wish all Republicans were like. Once Trump came along, Romney was rehabbed. Now that DeSantis is the frontrunner for 2024 in many people’s minds, and clearly, the one Democrats fear the most, he must become worse than the Republican who came before him.