NIALL FERGUSON: How Trump Won Davos: I have never before seen a single individual so completely dominate this vast bazaar of the powerful, the wealthy, the famous, and the self-important.
As concerns Europe, I think there are four:
1) Trump told Europe: You're killing yourself with mass migration. Stop.
2) Trump told NATO: You've got to spend more on your own defense.
3) Trump told the EU: You're hurting yourselves with draconian regulations.
4) Trump told… https://t.co/I0dFHmujMl
— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 23, 2026
