MOST OF TODAY’S #JOURNALISM IS JUST MIDWITS POSTURING FOR OTHER MIDWITS ABOUT THINGS THEY DON’T ACTUALLY UNDERSTAND:

4. Many a reader has gotten fed up with “The Magic Mountain,” and she knows it, but I doubt that Susan B. Glasser would regard Thomas Mann as some kind of nut. I picture her denouncing the reader for not digging in, paying attention, trusting the author, and taking the time to understand.

5. It’s not as though Glasser drew upon deep literary experience to come up with material from “The Magic Mountain.” It’s the famous book set in the location where Trump spoke. To quote it is like quoting your last fortune cookie or scrap of litter right at your feet.

6. What does Glasser really know of “The Magic Mountain”? She’s got 2 quotes, and if you go to Goodreads, you’ll find both quotes within the top 6 quotes from the book. They are #5 and #6.