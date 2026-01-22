AREN’T YOU SUPPOSED TO CHANGE THEM OUT BEFORE THEY GET THAT HOT? The Year of the Can: The White Hot Silencer Business 20 Days In. “Here at SHOT Show, the busiest booths are those of suppressor manufacturers, with retailers and buyers looking for what’s new, when it will ship, and what the pricing will be.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.