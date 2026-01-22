NEWS YOU CAN USE: Lawsplainer — Warrantless Searches of Residences To Arrest Illegal Aliens With Final Orders of Removal. “As a legal matter, there isn’t much downside and the upside is the expedited removal of a far larger number of illegal aliens that would otherwise be possible — as the Supreme Court has recognized.”
