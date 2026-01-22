ODD TASTE IN YOUR CITY WATER? Might be from the fetal tissue that was flushed down the toilet and into the local municipal waste water system. Or maybe not. Bottom line is, we don’t know.

What we do know is that 60 percent of all abortions are now the result of Mifepristone used at home by pregnant women who were advised to flush the chemically tainted aborted tissue.

Is that a public health threat? The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is being pressured by a group of Hill GOPers to undertake a comprehensive analysis to answer that question. The EPA workforce has successfully resisted doing it for more than a year.