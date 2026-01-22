WELL, YES. BUT A DECENT RESPECT FOR THE OPINIONS OF MANKIND DEMANDS WE GO VERY SLOWLY: Bill and Hillary Clinton SHOULD be in big trouble.
So they’ll probably be long dead by the time we engage in some fun damnatio memoriae.
