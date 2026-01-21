ADVICE FOR DOOMERS AND PANICANS FROM KURT SCHLICHTER: Being Emotionally Incontinent Does Not Help. “Normal people, queasy because law enforcement tactics employed against resisting people are aesthetically displeasing, suddenly got a good look at their future under Democrat rule. Now they understand why ICE does what ICE does.”
