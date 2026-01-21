IT’S A HOTEL NOT A PANOPTICON: Hotels Are Getting Rid of Proper Bathroom Doors and Guests Are Revolting: Lodgers looking for peace and quiet are struggling in the era of sliding barn doors, frosted glass panes and sometimes no separation at all.

Damn designers are full of themselves:

“So when designing this we wanted a door that allows you to both see and hear everything that’s happening behind,” comedian Becca Herries said in a sketch about sliding doors that racked up 336,000 views on TikTok. “This door is designed to either move your relationship forward or end it.”

No thank you.