“I VOTED FOR THIS.” The Trump administration is at the World Economic Forum to tell them to get stuffed, and if there is ANYTHING I put at the top of the list in my vote it is THAT. And as noted, he’s emboldening other world leaders and CEOs to say the same thing.

Plus: “Donald Trump has offended many European leaders because he has been stern and, to be honest, very disrespectful to them. . . . Trump is treating them like children because they have behaved like children, threatening to run away from home while having depended on us for all their lives. They scream, ineffectually, like toddlers, and Trump is treating them as if they are throwing tantrums.”