LIKE RELEASING PIGS INTO THE HALLWAYS OF THE HIGH SCHOOL MARKED WITH THE NUMBERS 1,2,3,4,5,6 AND 9: We’re not saying that Blue Lives Matter was behind feeding false information to far-left, anti-ICE protestors. We’re not saying we had teams comprised of HUNDREDS of off-duty cops and veterans volunteer to run decoy operations so far-left activists THOUGHT they were conducting ICE raids.

I’m not saying there is a psyops beyond the obvious here, no. What I’m saying is: Go read Robert A. Heinlein’s The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and learn to play Simon Jester to the left’s attempts at power. They are curiously defenseless in the face of humor, since they utterly lack it.