QUESTION ASKED: Amelia Rockwell — Can an AI Chick Save England?

Someone on X, presumably having the latest free-speech suppressing actions in Great Britain in mind, even posted a tremendous adaptation of a Normal Rockwell painting (hence the title of this piece, “Amelia Rockwell”):

Why is this significant?

Let us harken back to (revolutionary) Saul Alinsky and his Rules for Radicals. You know, the revolutionaries’ guide whose Introduction includes a hat-tip to Lucifer (no clue there).

[Whenever I mention Alinsky I feel obligated to remind that Hillary Rodham-Clinton was an acolyte of Alinsky – he even offered her a position – and Alinsky invented the “occupation” of “community organizer.” Which, not coincidentally, was the pre-political office “occupation” admitted-to by one B. Hussein Obama. But I digress …]

Alinsky developed the “Rules” (as much techniques or tactics as rules) because they are effective. And if the evildoers have developed effective tactics, should we not “repurpose” them on the side of good?

Two of the “Rules” are applicable to the Amelia phenomenon:

RULE 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. (Pretty crude, rude and mean, huh? They want to create anger and fear.)

RULE 6: “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones. (Radical activists, in this sense, are no different than any other human being. We all avoid “un-fun” activities, and but we revel at and enjoy the ones that work and bring results.)

Knowingly or not, whoever created the patriotic Amelia effectively repurposed those two “Rules” – ridiculing the government and in an enjoyable way (at least for us patriots on both sides of the pond).