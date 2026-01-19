OLD AND BUSTED: Anarchy in the UK.

The New Hotness? Culture Jamming in the UK! Two Tier Keir Has a Problem Called ‘Waifu Amelia’ and It Is Screamingly Funny.

Goth Waifu Amelia is now the mascot of UK nationalism and has gone viral after the UK panicked and took her game down.

What makes it even more stunning to watch as Amelia explodes in popularity is where she originated.

Waifu Amelia is the British government’s own creation and has been around for a couple of years.

The purple-haired pistol was a bit player in a nanny-state online game/novel called ‘Pathways‘ created by the government for ‘youths’ in an effort to teach them about right-wing extremism and thereby warn them off.

…Amelia is a supporting character in the U.K. government-funded educational visual novel Pathways, a game developed by Shout Out UK to teach the youth about extremism and radicalization. In the game, Amelia is depicted as a far-right anti-immigration activist with purple hair, a pink dress, a purple sweater and a goth or e-girl appearance, who tries persuading the protagonist to join her cause.

Amelia was meant to be ‘the far-right, anti-immigration bad girl’ who tries to sway tender and impressionable Charlie to her wrong side of the tracks.

In 2023, Shout Out UK, a company focused on spreading media literacy, political literacy and more via their training programs, released the visual novel “interactive learning package,” Pathways. The game was funded by Prevent, a program of the British government’s Home Office. In the game, players take on the role of a character named Charlie in six different scenarios dealing with online or in-person radicalization. Scenario two features the character Amelia, a far-right, purple-haired goth girl with anti-immigration views who tries to recruit Charlie into joining anti-immigration groups and protesting against immigration.

As one Reddit user said:

Answer: uk government made a flash based game aimed at preventing college kids from being radicalised into the far-right. But the game plays like it’s for a 5 year old with learning disabilities, and the characters and actions are so ridiculous and out of touch with the real world, that everyone from both sides of the political spectrum is memeing the sh** out of it. Amelia is supposed to be the “evil” character that leads your mentally disabled character into ThE WrOnG ChOiCeS.

Talk about a spectacular backfire.

The game also treats doing your own research as a negative.

What was also pretty creepy and only reinforced the appeal of Amelia’s forbidden but altogether understandable sentiments was what the British government had the game’s developers doing – monitoring for responses from those 11 to 18 year olds who were playing for ‘incorrect’ answers, which could lead to possible referrals to state extremist intervention programs.