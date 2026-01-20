OUCH:
That's weird. This is how your employer framed what happened. https://t.co/1T8FuZ9oR7 pic.twitter.com/doFGdUw1Bn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2026
OUCH:
That's weird. This is how your employer framed what happened. https://t.co/1T8FuZ9oR7 pic.twitter.com/doFGdUw1Bn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.