MY LATEST NEW YORK POST COLUMN: With anti-ICE fury, Democrats are playing with fire.
Risking Civil War II. Maybe even inviting it.
UPDATE: Link was bad before. Fixed now. Sorry!
MY LATEST NEW YORK POST COLUMN: With anti-ICE fury, Democrats are playing with fire.
Risking Civil War II. Maybe even inviting it.
UPDATE: Link was bad before. Fixed now. Sorry!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.