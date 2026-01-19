DON SURBER: EU Is Splintering. “Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, ‘Imagine 15 Italians, 15 French, 15 Germans in Greenland. This seems like the beginning of a joke.’ The punchline was Germany sending its force in on Friday, Trump imposing sanctions on Saturday and the Germans going home on Sunday. Don’t tariff me, bro.”
