PROFESSOR CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Sun releases the largest solar radiation storm ‘in over 20 years,’ forecasters say. “A solar radiation storm, ranked at a level four out of five on a severity scale, is being tracked by the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center, or SWPC.”
