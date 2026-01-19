2017 FLASHBACK: Trump and the crisis of the meritocracy. “As I’ve pondered this, I’ve gone back to Tyler Cowen’s statement: ‘Occasionally the real force behind a political ideology is the subconsciously held desire that a certain group of people should not be allowed to rise in relative status.’ I think that a lot of the elite hatred for Trump, and for his supporters, stems from just such a sentiment.”

Plus this; “The elites lost their mojo by becoming absurd. It happened on the road between cultural appropriation and transgender bathrooms.”