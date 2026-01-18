YOUNG MEN WHO WANT TO BE MUSCULAR: NPR warns about “Bigorexia.”

“For many people, the fact that boys and men have body image pressures is completely not on their radar,” Nagata said. “When we get referrals for boys and men with muscle dysmorphia, there’s often a long delay in referral and diagnosis.” Those with the condition are more at risk of disordered eating, steroid use and suicidal ideation. When disordered eating becomes severe, patients can be hospitalized. And a growing share of those patients are now boys, according to a longitudinal study in Canada. The authors of that study say there’s a “pressing need” to educate clinicians about the trend.

Or they could just euthanize them, as one does in Canada.

While researchers continue to debate this distinction, it’s clear that certain groups, like transgender men, are more at risk. “Biologically, they may have appearance factors that are more feminine, and then they’re trying to change that so that they feel like they’re in a more masculine body,” Nagata said. “There’s added sort of hoops that they have to go through to get this sort of muscular build.”

Well, the dangers of becoming overly obsessed with progress are well known in the lifting community, even if NPR has just discovered them. On the other hand, like anorexia, this problem is dwarfed by the obesity problem.

Also, I kinda suspect a prank when the story about guys who don’t think they’re big enough is centered on a guy whose name is “Mycock.”