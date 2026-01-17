DRAMA QUEEN GENERAL: California AG Bonta Files for En Banc Review of Open Carry Ruling to Ward Off ‘Fear, Chaos, and Intimidation.’
Dude, take a Midol and chill.
DRAMA QUEEN GENERAL: California AG Bonta Files for En Banc Review of Open Carry Ruling to Ward Off ‘Fear, Chaos, and Intimidation.’
Dude, take a Midol and chill.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.