CHRIS BRAY: What Blue Zone Collapse Looks Like: “In my last post, I said that the Blue Zones are functionally insolvent. ‘The well is dry.’ Several commenters responded with the observation that they’ve been hearing this story for twenty years or more, but the Blue Zones are still going, so what insolvency and collapse are you talking about? But the collapse of the Blue Zones doesn’t look like Enron or K-Mart; California doesn’t shut down. The state has 39 million golden geese to cut open. There’s a lot of ruin in a state. But the collapse remains real, and it’s already happening. It looks like this.”