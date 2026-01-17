DOUBLE-STANDARD JUSTICE: Authorities’ inaction on threats against Trump voters is alarming.

In America, threatening a voter with death is both unacceptable and a felony. In 2024, Pennsylvanians with Trump signs in their yards received anonymous, chilling death threat letters, a crime the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are doing nothing about.

“We know where you live,” the menacing letters said. “You are in the database. In the dead of a cold winter’s night, this year or next and beyond, there is no knowing what may happen. Your property, your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot. And more.”

Why has no one been arrested, going on 15 months after these threats were made?

An orchestrated effort to threaten to kill Trump supporters unfortunately hasn’t seemed to matter to our appointed and elected guardians of American values. But it does matter to Americans who value our precious civil society.

History proves that threats of political violence are too often followed by actual political violence. Unfortunately, the institutions responsible for protecting civil society from political threats of violence in Pennsylvania have failed.