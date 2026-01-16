GIVEN GEORGETOWN’S HISTORY OF ANTISEMITISM, THAT’S SAYING SOMETHING: Georgetown severs ties with antisemitic UN official after she was sanctioned by U.S. State Department. “Georgetown University recently removed UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese from its website after previously listing her on its ‘Other Affiliated Scholars’ page. Albanese had previously been sanctioned by the U.S. State Department, which accused her of ‘unabashed antisemitism’ and ‘support for terrorism.’”

To be fair, she is awful.