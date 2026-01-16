CHRIS BRAY: The Explosion of Political Noise Is Meant to Cover the Death of the Blue Model, Nothing Else.

So the legislative analyst is a Democratic Party selection, chosen by and friendly to the progressive supermajority that governs the state. It’s not an office full of fiscal conservatives; it’s the Democratic Party apparatus, professional-class liberals. And they’re freaking out, because holy shit is the idiot governor trying to bankrupt us?

It’s all just collateral damage so long as he gets what he wants out of it.

Plus: “The panic about Blue Zone fiscal disaster is coming from inside the Blue Zones. Here’s Minnesota’s state auditor, Judy Randall, warning that her fraud investigations turned up fabricated documents, a sign of a cover-up inside the state government.”

It’s fraud all the way down, and has been for quite a while.