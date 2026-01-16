EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY. NO, ACTUALLY, IT IS!

GDP hits 5.5%. Meaning the American economy is now growing faster than China. – Productivity growth tripled

– Wages are growing 3.8%

– Layoffs are the lowest since 2022

– Inflation is just 1.7% per Truflation This is the crash legacy media and economists swore was coming. pic.twitter.com/VSs011nyAy — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) January 16, 2026

Well ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to tell you that the winning has not slowed down a bit. Here is the Thursday Win Report! – Initial jobless claims come in under 200k, near a 56 year low 👀 – Empire State Manufacturing Index surges to 7.7. Expectations were 1.0 👀 -… pic.twitter.com/lfsNP1HVnq — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 16, 2026

But wait, it gets better: