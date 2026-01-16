EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY. NO, ACTUALLY, IT IS!
GDP hits 5.5%.
Meaning the American economy is now growing faster than China.
– Productivity growth tripled
– Wages are growing 3.8%
– Layoffs are the lowest since 2022
– Inflation is just 1.7% per Truflation
Well ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to tell you that the winning has not slowed down a bit.
Here is the Thursday Win Report!
– Initial jobless claims come in under 200k, near a 56 year low 👀
– Empire State Manufacturing Index surges to 7.7. Expectations were 1.0 👀
But wait, it gets better:
US CPI Inflation today: 1.55%
Our inflation index dropped further today, from 1.70% to 1.55%, as cooling spread across multiple categories.
The main drivers included the Housing, Food, and Household items categories. pic.twitter.com/12DlcIQk1A
