SPACE: Analysis-Musk’s Starlink faces high-profile security test in Iran crackdown.
I think Elon should install rods-from-god with home-on-jam capability….
SPACE: Analysis-Musk’s Starlink faces high-profile security test in Iran crackdown.
I think Elon should install rods-from-god with home-on-jam capability….
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.