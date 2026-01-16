HOW WE LOST NUKE POWER AND WHY IT’S COMING BACK: Rod Martin lays out the whole story of how America led the world in developing safe, reliable, cheap peacetime nuclear power, but then allowed the Deep State to kill it. Here’s just a sample:

“It typical Deep State fashion, the NRC’s bureaucrats weaponized their political biases. They used fear to create demands for ‘safety’, and then turned ‘safety’ into a weapon against the very thing they were supposedly regulating.

“You can see it in the rules. Take the infamous Linear No-Threshold (LNT) model and its bastard child, ALARA — ‘As Low As Reasonably Achievable.’ In English, LNT says any amount of radiation is harmful; ALARA says regulators must drive that risk as close to zero as possible, no matter what that costs.

“Never mind that background radiation varies wildly around the planet with no corresponding cancer spike. Never mind that you get more radiation on a flight from New York to L.A. — or from eating a banana, or from shopping in New York’s Grand Central Station — than from living next to a nuclear plant for a year. Once LNT and ALARA hardened into doctrine, the NRC effectively gave itself a ‘zero bananas allowed’ mandate.”

But America’s nuke renaissance is at hand. There’s much more, just keep scrolling.