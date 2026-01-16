DOJ’S OFFICE OF LEGAL COUNSEL FINDS THAT BAN ON MAILING LEGAL FIREARMS IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL, DOJ will no longer enforce it. USPS told to modify its regulations.
This is progress for civil rights, but who would trust their gun to the US Mail?
