CHRIS BRAY: The Culture War Has a Real Scoreboard, But It’s Hidden Behind the Fake Scoreboard “Now, the results: Paramount+ released the series premiere for free on YouTube, again sending out the signal for audiences to come watch the rest on their paid platform. Result: ‘Paramount spent between 6-10 million an episode on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. They put the premier on YouTube for free and got 1300 live viewers.”

Not all is lost, though: “There are lots of scrappy multi-heritage lesbians and they fight a mean straight white man, which is stunning and brave. . . . It’s undergraduate story hour in space, subtly teaching empathy and Trump sucks, but on a starship.”