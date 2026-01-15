KEEP THE PRESSURE ON:

Walz is on the ropes. We’re at the bargaining stage. But Walz has nothing to bargain with. https://t.co/dUeZpCUQgI

Just remember that all the ICE chaos is directly downstream from purposeful state level malfeasance.

‘Haha! We’re not going to cooperate with federal law enforcement! Haha we dare you to do anything about it! Haha what are you going to do?’ https://t.co/n7VdhXNkuW

— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) January 15, 2026