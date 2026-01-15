DO GOODER ACTIVISTS RUIN EVERYTHING: How Working-Class People Talk About Uber Is Not How the Media Covers It. The people writing about whether gig work is exploitative have usually never competed for a restaurant shift. The people most helped by a new tech are often the least represented in policy debates.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.