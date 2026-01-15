January 15, 2026

LISTEN:  From the replies I got to this post, some of y’all need a tutorial in the diagnosis and management of blunt trauma injuries. While I’m not a doctor, this is something I know a bit about from both book study and some grim personal experience. So. Jonathan Ross got hit by a 2-ton SUV traveling at low speed. We know it was low speed, because if it weren’t, he would be dead and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

And for the x-cancelled.

Posted at 5:00 am by Sarah Hoyt