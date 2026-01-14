FEELS LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN:
⚡️When global maritime flows evacuate without formal blockade, it confirms operators now price in kinetic action as near-term probable.
This is where capital, cargo, and risk converge to front-run escalation. It is not theory. It is energy in motion.
Five core implications… https://t.co/77CFLqtyWj
— SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) January 14, 2026
Related:
We no longer need the U.S. base in Qatar.
It was built for Afghanistan and Iraq logistics support – that role is over.
We can't use it to attack Iran's proxies attacking Americans in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.
We can't use it to defend Israel against Iran's missiles.…
— Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) January 14, 2026
UPDATE (From Ed): Let’s Engage in Baseless Speculation for a Moment, Shall We? The Skies Over Iran Have Emptied.
ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN):
⚡️CENTCOM’s refinement confirms phase transition.
This is alignment.
The shift from general plans to objective-matched refinements signals the decision tree has narrowed. The Pentagon is no longer presenting a menu. They’re tailoring a strike package to a defined end state:… https://t.co/PLfxSNTSlL
— SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) January 15, 2026