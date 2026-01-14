FEELS LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN:

This is where capital, cargo, and risk converge to front-run escalation. It is not theory. It is energy in motion.

⚡️When global maritime flows evacuate without formal blockade, it confirms operators now price in kinetic action as near-term probable.

Related:

We no longer need the U.S. base in Qatar.

It was built for Afghanistan and Iraq logistics support – that role is over.

We can't use it to attack Iran's proxies attacking Americans in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.

We can't use it to defend Israel against Iran's missiles.…

— Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) January 14, 2026