#JOURNALISM:
How CNN frames 6% inflation under Joe Biden vs. 2.7% inflation under Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/aei8JnQEl5
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 13, 2026
#JOURNALISM:
How CNN frames 6% inflation under Joe Biden vs. 2.7% inflation under Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/aei8JnQEl5
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 13, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.