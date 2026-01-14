BOB GRABOYES IS BACK: 2026 and the Return of Bastiat’s Window. Just a taste:

BAVARIAN SOVIET REPUBLIC 2026: In 1919, a group of young, angry, incompetent communists and anarchists established the Bavarian Soviet Republic in southern Germany and, in doing so, created one of the most unhinged and economically illiterate political entities of the 20th century. Among other things, they:

promised free money for everyone;

declared war on Switzerland;

decreed that no house could have more than three rooms (with a legal mandate that the living room must always be above the bedroom and kitchen);

formed a cabinet that included at least one convicted criminal (moral turpitude) and one mental patient; and

sent telegrams informing Vladimir Lenin and Pope Benedict XV that the ousted leader of Bavaria had stolen the key to the restroom when he fled.

In 2026, New York City voters have decided to replicate the Bavarian experience by electing Zohran Mamdani as mayor. Only time will tell whether Mamdani and his friends outdo the Bavarians in their lunacy.