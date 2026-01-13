IMMIGRANT RIGHTS GROUP THUMBS NOSE AT HOUSE JUDICIARY: A spokesman for the House Judiciary Committee told The Washington Stand that officials with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) has never responded to the panel’s June 2025 demand for multiple documents.

The House panel’s demand followed media reports that CHIRLA was helping fund the violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. “All options are on the table,” a committee spokesman told the Washington Stand when asked how the judiciary panel will respond.