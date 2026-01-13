I LOVE HOW LEFTISTS FORGET EVERYTHING OBAMA DID:
He literally sent IRS goons to conservatives homes. https://t.co/dWavzcuZqF
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 13, 2026
UPDATE: Related:
Democrats hate when law enforcement arrests immigrants for being here illegally
But they loved when law enforcement arrested ordinary Americans for not wearing masks
Let's be clear
Democrats do not hate law enforcement or authoritarianism
They hate ordinary Americans pic.twitter.com/IfrBZhAtS7
— Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) January 12, 2026