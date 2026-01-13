I LOVE HOW LEFTISTS FORGET EVERYTHING OBAMA DID:

He literally sent IRS goons to conservatives homes. https://t.co/dWavzcuZqF

Democrats hate when law enforcement arrests immigrants for being here illegally

But they loved when law enforcement arrested ordinary Americans for not wearing masks

Let's be clear

Democrats do not hate law enforcement or authoritarianism

They hate ordinary Americans pic.twitter.com/IfrBZhAtS7

— Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) January 12, 2026