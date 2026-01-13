THE LEFT SET THIS UP TO HAPPEN EXACTLY AS IT DID. AS I SAID, THEY USED TO SETUP PREGNANT WOMEN TO BE SHOT*: You don’t know reactive abuse until you lived it.

*Every Communist revolution, every inciting incident, even Kent State, a pregnant woman gets shot by the people trying to keep the communists from destroying stuff. Sometimes she is an innocent passerby, but I’d bet you she was manipulated into being there. Because it’s constant. I refer to the incident in Minneapolis as “the left has run out of sacrificial pregnant women” for a reason.