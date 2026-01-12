WOW:
Poland is on track to surpass Japan in real GDP per capita (PPP).
Life in Warsaw may soon feel richer than in Tokyo. A post-communist nation catching up with one of the world's richest, in just two generations.
I find it always incredible.
You get rich-country functionality…

Related:
25 years ago, the US and Germany had similar labor productivity. Germany was a global industrial powerhouse.
Then Germany followed the left-green path of overregulation, bureaucracy, energy suicide, and redistribution, and became the sick man of Europe. Don't be like Germany.
