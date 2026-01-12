HAHA. SAME.
“If Iran falls, Israel will have dominance in the Middle East.”
Me: https://t.co/IjhRaZGWIw pic.twitter.com/oS7ykgxfLk
— Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) January 11, 2026
HAHA. SAME.
“If Iran falls, Israel will have dominance in the Middle East.”
Me: https://t.co/IjhRaZGWIw pic.twitter.com/oS7ykgxfLk
— Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) January 11, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.