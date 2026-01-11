WHERE’S THE FUNDING COMING FROM FOR THIS? Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles.
Also, in the long history of lefty astroturf, this is the most astroturf that ever astroturfed.
WHERE’S THE FUNDING COMING FROM FOR THIS? Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles.
Also, in the long history of lefty astroturf, this is the most astroturf that ever astroturfed.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.