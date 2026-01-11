MARK PULLIAM: Anatomy of an Insurrection: The recent (and ongoing) events in Minneapolis invoke historical parallels that are both instructive and alarming.

The recent events in Minneapolis are remarkable. Last week, an ICE officer named Jonathan Ross shot and killed a deranged 37-year-old anti-ICE activist, Renee Nicole Good, who was interfering in ICE operations as part of a coordinated campaign of obstruction by Fifth Column provocateurs. The unfolding drama is more than a self-defense shooting by an ICE officer who was targeted by a speeding SUV; it is nothing less than an orchestrated insurrection—a rebellion—attempting to nullify the results of the 2024 election and to derail the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The events were not spontaneous. They were planned, organized, and calculated to produce a violent incident (call it a “George Floyd moment”) that could be exploited by the propaganda press to turn public opinion against President Trump and his commitment to deport the millions of illegal aliens whom Joe Biden allowed to invade the country. Democrats are trying to incite a repeat of the “Summer of Love” in 2020–riots that burned down large portions of Minneapolis and other cities. What is going on in Minneapolis is an attempt to provoke Summer of Love 2.0.

Why do I call what is going in in Minneapolis an “insurrection”? Because that is what it is. . . . Illegal aliens are subject to deportation, period. Obstructing thisis rebellion against federal law and the will of the voters. Insurrection, for short.