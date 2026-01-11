SYSTEMS SHOULD BE HARDENED, NOT SOFTENED: A Fundamental Lesson from the Terrorist Attack on Berlin’s Power Grid. “We are learning that when the power fails, the heat supply also fails—at least when it is supposed to be generated by heat pumps. And to make matters worse, we are learning that in freezing temperatures, heat pumps face total loss due to bursting pipes. . . . We are also learning that during a large-scale power outage, electric vehicles can only help if they happened to be charged before the “bang.” Otherwise, this utility also fails. Until now, there was great resilience associated with being able to rely on two storable systems for 75% of the energy supply: namely, gas for heating and liquid fuel for mobility.”