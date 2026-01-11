THEY ONLY WANT CURATED GARDENS OF LEFTY HATE:
That these people want to ban X in their countries but tolerate BlueSky says all you need to know. https://t.co/qWduZt6yUX
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 11, 2026
