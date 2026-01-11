COFFEE IS HEALTH FOOD: Caffeine in Your Blood Might Affect Body Fat And Diabetes Risk, Study Shows. “Previous studies have linked a moderate and relative increase in caffeine consumption to better heart health and a lower BMI, and this research adds more detail to what we already know about the effects that coffee has on the body.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.