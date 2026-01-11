IRAN:

Sent via Starlink:

"I barely managed to get temporary access to the internet amidst the chaos.

Here, it's truly hell. For us, it smells of victory, and for them, it reeks of the stench of overthrow, and they know it too.

Without exaggeration, this is what I've seen with my own…

— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 11, 2026